Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 862 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.94. 487,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.