Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $160,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3,162.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,735. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $166.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

