Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.84 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.05 EPS.

TTEK traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.25. 599,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,943. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.48. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 33.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

