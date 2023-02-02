Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$735.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.84 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.05 EPS.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.87. 381,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,127. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average is $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.