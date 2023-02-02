Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Down 1.7%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.07). 33,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 32,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.09).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.35. The firm has a market cap of £72.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.91.

In related news, insider Gillian Davies purchased 10,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £4,700 ($5,804.62).

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

