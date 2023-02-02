Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) shot up 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.05. 2,238,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,320,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,468,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

