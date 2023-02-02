Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $126.57 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average of $125.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

