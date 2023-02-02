Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $133.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

