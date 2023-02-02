Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.1% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 353,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 289,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 77.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.
NYSE:DHR opened at $269.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.32. The stock has a market cap of $196.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.
Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.
