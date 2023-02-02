Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,066,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv Trading Up 2.2 %

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Shares of APTV opened at $117.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.