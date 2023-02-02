Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

