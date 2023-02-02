Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $183.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.35 and a 1 year high of $264.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

