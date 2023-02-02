Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives $18.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THNPF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Technip Energies from €15.50 ($16.85) to €18.50 ($20.11) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Technip Energies Stock Performance

Shares of THNPF opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.