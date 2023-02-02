TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CSFB cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.29.

TSE:TRP traded up C$1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,103. The company has a market cap of C$55.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. TC Energy has a one year low of C$52.12 and a one year high of C$74.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$56.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

