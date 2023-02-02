Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.39

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.39 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.10). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 795,744 shares changing hands.

Tavistock Investments Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.66 million and a P/E ratio of 168.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.07.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers; independent financial advice for wealth management, financial planning, and tax saving services to higher net worth clients; and corporate advisory services for businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.