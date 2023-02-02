Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Target stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.36. 398,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,268. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

