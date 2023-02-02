Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Talaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
Talaris Therapeutics Trading Up 18.5 %
Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $72.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.98.
Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
