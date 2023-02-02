Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Talaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Talaris Therapeutics Trading Up 18.5 %

Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $72.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics

About Talaris Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.