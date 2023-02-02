T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been given a $180.00 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.28.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,663,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $116.91 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 96,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

