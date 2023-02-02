T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $150.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

