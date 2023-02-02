T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 2.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.94.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.10. The stock had a trading volume of 955,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,556. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.91 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $183.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

