Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sysco by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after acquiring an additional 82,705 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $1,882,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

