Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.10

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.10 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.51 ($0.14). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 171,690 shares trading hands.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £21.71 million and a PE ratio of -14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.08.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.