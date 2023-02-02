Swipe Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Swipe has a total market cap of $143.94 million and $16.40 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 553,422,294 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

