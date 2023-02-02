Susquehanna Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $86.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

CHRW has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

