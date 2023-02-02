Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 62,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Surna Trading Up 3.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.
Surna Company Profile
Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surna (SRNA)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Surna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.