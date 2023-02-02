SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

