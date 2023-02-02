Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$74.00 at CSFB

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLF. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.38.

Shares of SLF traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$67.19. 692,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,744. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$74.22. The stock has a market cap of C$39.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 91,248.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.28.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

