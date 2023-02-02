Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $372,887.52 and $7.46 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00048682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029030 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00019164 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00221265 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00097784 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

