Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker updated its FY23 guidance to $9.85-10.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.85-$10.15 EPS.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

SYK traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.14. 50,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.74. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $282.15.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Stryker

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 79.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.