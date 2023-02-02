Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.85-10.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.83. Stryker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.85-$10.15 EPS.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

SYK traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.01. 798,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,810. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $282.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

