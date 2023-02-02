Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker updated its FY23 guidance to $9.85-10.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.85-$10.15 EPS.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.78. 604,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,988. The company has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $282.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

