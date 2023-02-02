Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Announces Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker updated its FY23 guidance to $9.85-10.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.85-$10.15 EPS.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $278.95 on Thursday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.46. The company has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.81 and a 200-day moving average of $225.74.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

