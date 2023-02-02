Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,034 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after buying an additional 744,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,235,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 16.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 285,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,713. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 338.89%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

