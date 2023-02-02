Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 17,162 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,320 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

