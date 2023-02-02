Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 1,330 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after acquiring an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,478,000 after buying an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,433,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,811,000 after buying an additional 259,190 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.86. The company has a market cap of $335.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

