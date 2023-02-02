Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,023 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 738,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,826. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

