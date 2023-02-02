Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOTL. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TOTL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 187,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,939. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98.

