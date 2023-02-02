Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,770. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

