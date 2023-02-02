Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $372.22. 1,053,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

