Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 45,235 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,235 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 2.83% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,571,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 275.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 101,214 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $27.94. 36,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,284. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

