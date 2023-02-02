StormX (STMX) Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

StormX (STMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $58.28 million and $16.26 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.23 or 0.00409551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,754.72 or 0.28747462 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.00532457 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX launched on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormx.io.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.