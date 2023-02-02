StockNews.com Downgrades OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Hold

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

