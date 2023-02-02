StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RBCN stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

Further Reading

