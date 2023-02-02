StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Electromed Trading Up 4.4 %

Electromed stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 million, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Get Electromed alerts:

About Electromed

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.