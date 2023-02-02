StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Electromed Trading Up 4.4 %
Electromed stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 million, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.25.
About Electromed
