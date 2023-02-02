Stock Traders Buy High Volume of General Motors Call Options (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 115,694 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average volume of 75,298 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.02. 17,933,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,870,578. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 71.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Stories

