Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 309,246 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average daily volume of 222,591 call options.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.45. 50,896,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,613,203. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

