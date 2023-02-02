Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for February 2nd (AKYA, CHRW, DBVT, DRI, GBR, GLOB, KOYJF, LEDS, LFVN, LPI)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, February 2nd:

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW). They issued a sell rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI). They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF). Panmure Gordon issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB). They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

