Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for February 2nd (AKYA, CHRW, DBVT, DRI, GBR, GLOB, KOYJF, LEDS, LFVN, LPI)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, February 2nd:

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW). They issued a sell rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI). They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF). Panmure Gordon issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB). They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

