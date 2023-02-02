Stifel Nicolaus Raises Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $375.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $282.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $552.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Align Technology by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

