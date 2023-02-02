Steem (STEEM) Price Up 2.3% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $85.58 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,895.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00421215 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00098060 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.67 or 0.00747744 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014073 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00590605 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001076 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00184564 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 425,973,459 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
