State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 756 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of CME Group worth $72,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.73.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $176.77. 126,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.60. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

